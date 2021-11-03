Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys 38,870 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after buying an additional 677,558 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after buying an additional 494,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.07.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.