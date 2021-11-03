Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $39.65 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.0% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 20.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $239.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $180.82 and a 1 year high of $243.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.