Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 147,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

AWK opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.83 and its 200-day moving average is $167.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

