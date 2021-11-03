Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,560 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

NYSE:VAC traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,771. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $99.12 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -480.00%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.