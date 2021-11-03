Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

NASDAQ OTTR traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Otter Tail stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

