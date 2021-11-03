Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) PT Raised to $75.00 at Maxim Group

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.43. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

