P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Down 4%

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.33 and last traded at $59.33. 323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $125,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 89.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

