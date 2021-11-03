PAC Global (PAC) One Day Volume Hits $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004830 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00156657 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.91 or 0.00561705 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

