Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of PACB traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. 272,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,278 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.