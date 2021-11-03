Pacitti Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

