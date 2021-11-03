Pacitti Group Inc. Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,786 shares of company stock worth $17,499,680. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31. The company has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $90.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

