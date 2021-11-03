Pacitti Group Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pacitti Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CRM opened at $302.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.66 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $304.86.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 814,856 shares of company stock valued at $220,134,634. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.