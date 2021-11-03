Pacitti Group Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pacitti Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM opened at $302.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.66 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $304.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 814,856 shares of company stock valued at $220,134,634. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

