Pacitti Group Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 2.48. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of 0.78 and a fifty-two week high of 5.77.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.