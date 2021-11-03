Pacitti Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 890 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $862,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $172.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $108.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.00. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total transaction of $4,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock valued at $210,757,754. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

