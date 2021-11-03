Pacitti Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pacitti Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $100.40. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $111.24.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

