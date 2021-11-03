PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 720

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAGE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 647.50 ($8.46).

PAGE opened at GBX 660.50 ($8.63) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 632.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 601.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. PageGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 61.16.

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £203,400 ($265,743.40).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

