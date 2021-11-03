Pallapay 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $605,412.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pallapay has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $605,412.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00080257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00074674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00103649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,016.64 or 0.99893558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.23 or 0.07233596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00026976 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 211,348,706 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

