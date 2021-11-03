Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 64,048 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,961 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,048 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEVI. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 898,461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,777 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $826,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,600. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

