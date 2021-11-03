Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

JLL opened at $258.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.54. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.40 and a 52 week high of $270.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.13. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

