Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 39,859 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,859 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Roku by 6.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 449.1% during the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after buying an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $314.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.49. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.52 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist raised their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

