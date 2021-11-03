Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.29. Panbela Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.