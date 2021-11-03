Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys 4,337 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned 0.10% of Hub Group worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,367,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after buying an additional 242,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Hub Group stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.