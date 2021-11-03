Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PGRE stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

PGRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paramount Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13,044.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

