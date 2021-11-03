Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.45

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.45 and last traded at C$21.29, with a volume of 28213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.38.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.6056259 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,846. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475 over the last three months.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

