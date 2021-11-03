Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 282.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 73.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $553.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.77, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $504.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.51.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.74.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

