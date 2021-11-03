Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $640.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $495.00 to $640.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.26.

PAYC stock opened at $553.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 190.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $504.02 and its 200 day moving average is $421.51. Paycom Software has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

