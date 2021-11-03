Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $640.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $495.00 to $640.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.26.
PAYC stock opened at $553.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 190.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $504.02 and its 200 day moving average is $421.51. Paycom Software has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97.
In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
