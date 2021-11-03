PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 241.6% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 16,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Atlas Principals LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 56,238.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Principals LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of PayPal by 28.9% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $229.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $269.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.70.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.