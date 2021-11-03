Pc Nelson Griggs Sells 1,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pc Nelson Griggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $211.22 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.23 and a 12 month high of $213.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.70 and its 200-day moving average is $182.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,245,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,675,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Nasdaq by 83.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after acquiring an additional 200,153 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

