PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,782. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PDL Community Bancorp were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.