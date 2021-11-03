PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Celestica by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 488,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 361,319 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Celestica by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Celestica by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,177,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

CLS stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.