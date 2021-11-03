PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.24. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $107.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

