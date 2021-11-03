Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 518.57 ($6.78).

Shares of PETS opened at GBX 486.80 ($6.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a one year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 491.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

