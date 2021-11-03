Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Short Interest Down 20.2% in October

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 834,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,528. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 134.69%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,117,000 after purchasing an additional 386,958 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

