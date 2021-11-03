Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post sales of $181.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.54 million. Penumbra reported sales of $151.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $727.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.98 million to $728.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $853.74 million, with estimates ranging from $847.37 million to $857.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $3,691,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,018,169. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra stock opened at $279.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.95. Penumbra has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 649.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

