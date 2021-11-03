Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report $72.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.58 million to $74.00 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $51.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $238.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.81 million to $297.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,343. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 168,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.96. 71,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

