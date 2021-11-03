People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth about $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in People’s United Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 479,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in People’s United Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 65.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

