Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performance Food Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Performance Food Group worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

