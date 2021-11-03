Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 21st

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Perrigo has raised its dividend payment by 40.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Perrigo has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Get Perrigo alerts:

NYSE PRGO opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. Raymond James raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.