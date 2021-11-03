Persistence (XPRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.96 Million

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Persistence coin can now be bought for about $8.70 or 0.00013810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $502.50 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Persistence alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00050391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00220472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00097937 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Persistence

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 119,525,135 coins and its circulating supply is 57,791,154 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.