Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Down 16.4% in October

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSNL. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,345. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Personalis by 265.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Personalis by 25.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 93,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Personalis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Personalis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Personalis by 407.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

