Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 518.57 ($6.78).

LON:PETS traded down GBX 10.20 ($0.13) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 489.20 ($6.39). The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.23. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 491.96.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

