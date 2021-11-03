Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $491.96

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 491.96 ($6.43) and traded as high as GBX 499.40 ($6.52). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 499.40 ($6.52), with a volume of 596,182 shares trading hands.

PETS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 509.29 ($6.65).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 491.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.74.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

