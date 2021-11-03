Phantasma Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $107.25 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 50.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,908,489 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

