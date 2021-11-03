Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,521 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pharvaris were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $64,447,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $23,811,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $755,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $6,479,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $67,716,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

