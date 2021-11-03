Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $860.37 million.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. 52,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,662. The firm has a market cap of $866.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

