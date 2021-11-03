Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 10,834 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amy Beth Vanduyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $366,895.34.

Phreesia stock opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Phreesia by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Phreesia by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

