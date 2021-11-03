PIBBLE (PIB) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59,319.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $38.19 million and $59,319.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00050359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00219672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00097858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

