Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. 1,126,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,981. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.15.
In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
