Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. 1,126,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,981. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

