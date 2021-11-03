PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,176,000.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,769. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

