PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 25.7% over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

