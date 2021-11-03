PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 25.7% over the last three years.
Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $11.77.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
